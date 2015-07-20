U.S. Mint resuming American Eagle silver bullion sales July 27

Sales by the U.S. Mint of silver American Eagle bullion coins are to resume July 27, three weeks after sales were suspended to replenish depleted inventory.

The United States Mint plans to resume sales to its authorized purchasers July 27 of American Eagle silver bullion coins, three weeks after sales were suspended so depleted inventory could be replenished.

The resumption of sales will be on an allocation basis, according to U.S. Mint officials.

Insatiable investment demand forced the July 7 suspension of silver American Eagle sales while the West Point Mint continued production. Sales went beyond the Mint's ability to produce the coins to meet demand.

