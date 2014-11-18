United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales

Sales by the United States Mint to its authorized purchasers (APs) of 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion dollar coins resumed Nov. 17, 12 days after being suspended because of a depleted inventory.

Sales resumed after the U.S. Mint was able to replenish its stockpile of coins. The U.S. Mint had 1,525,000 of the 2014 American Eagles silver dollars available Nov. 17 for APs to purchase on an allocation basis, and those purchasers bought 1,012,000 coins from the total allotted.

The U.S. Mint has experienced significantly increased investment demand over the past several weeks. Through the close of business Nov. 17, the Mint recorded cumulative sales of 40,393,000 of the silver American Eagles. Sales of the coins in 2014 are on track to break the 2013 sales record of 42,675,000 coins. (Cumulative sales may include coins minted in more than one year, so are not the same as yearly mintages.)

The bullion coins are not sold directly to the public, but through a series of authorized purchasers who buy the coins for the closing spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day plus a premium of $2 per coin. The coins may the be sold to the public and other dealers for a small markup.

