U.S. Mint lifts silver American Eagle allocation limits June 1
- Published: May 28, 2015, 11 AM
The U.S. Mint released the following Note to Editors concerning weekly allocations to authorized purchasers of silver American Eagle bullion coins:
American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins: Allocation Lifted
We are pleased to announce that effective Monday, June 1, 2015; we will no longer be allocating American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. Authorized Purchasers may purchase as many American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins as they desire. The United States Mint will continue to monitor its Silver Eagle Bullion Coin demand and adjust its bullion coin production accordingly.
