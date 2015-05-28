U.S. Mint lifts silver American Eagle allocation limits June 1

The U.S. Mint released the following Note to Editors concerning weekly allocations to authorized purchasers of silver American Eagle bullion coins:

American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins: Allocation Lifted

We are pleased to announce that effective Monday, June 1, 2015; we will no longer be allocating American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. Authorized Purchasers may purchase as many American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins as they desire. The United States Mint will continue to monitor its Silver Eagle Bullion Coin demand and adjust its bullion coin production accordingly.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Counterfeit American Eagle gold bullion coins improving in design quality

American Buffalo bullion coin sales lagging behind previous years

Making money with Jefferson nickels

Q. David Bowers: ‘Gold’ a longtime synonym for ‘value’

1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent in upcoming government auction

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!