Uncirculated American Eagle $50 sales near maximum
- Published: Oct 15, 2021, 9 AM
Oct. 7 first-day sales by the United States Mint for the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin were sufficient to consume 92.5% of the coin’s authorized mintage.
Limited to a maximum product release and mintage of 9,100 coins, with orders restricted to one coin per household, the numismatic product was initially offered at $2,620 each.
Todd Martin, deputy chief of the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, told Coin World Oct. 8 that first-day sales were reported at 8,423 coins.
The orders placed still must be reconciled, to ensure each was properly placed. The Oct. 10 sales report indicates further sales, listing 8,938 coins as sold.
The coin bears an obverse design with details revised to more closely resemble the 1907 version of the Saint-Gaudens double eagle than the version introduced in 1986 on the American Eagle gold bullion coins. The reverse design is all new, and replaces the original Family of Eagles design.
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