Uncirculated American Eagle $1 sales near

Without any household ordering restrictions, collectors may begin ordering the Uncirculated 2012-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar at noon Aug. 2.

The United States Mint was to begin accepting orders for the Uncirculated 2012-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 2.

The beginning price for the coin is $45.95. However, as with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, pricing is subject to change to reflect changes in the spot price of silver.

The Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar is struck on specially burnished blanks at the West Point Mint and bears the W Mint mark. Each coin is encapsulated in protective plastic and placed in a blue presentation case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar was added to the Mint’s offering of collector products in 2006, during the program’s 20th anniversary. Up to that time, Mint officials marketed the American Eagle silver bullion coin as “Uncirculated,” but after the release of the new collector version, stopped using “Uncirculated” in its promotional materials for the bullion program.

The finishes of the Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar and bullion coin version vary slightly. Planchets for the collector version undergo an additional burnishing step not used for the bullion coins, which has led collectors and dealers to refer to the finish the Uncirculated coins bear as “Burnished Uncirculated.” Mint officials do not use that latter term, however, in describing the coins.

The coin’s obverse features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s rendition of Liberty as it appears on the Walking Liberty half dollar. The design celebrates Liberty striding confidently toward the sunrise, draped in the strength of the Stars and Stripes, and carrying branches of laurel and oak in her arms to symbolize both civil and military glory.

The coin’s reverse design by former United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti, depicts a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog, or by phone at 1-800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A $4.95 shipping and handling charge will be added to all domestic orders.

There is no household order limit for the coin. ¦