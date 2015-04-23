Uncirculated 2015-W American Eagle gold coin on sale April 30

The following is a press release from the United States Mint:

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin (product code PM7) beginning on April 30 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Pricing for the coin will be set according to the bureau's pricing structure for gold coins, which is available at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins/.

Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin. The 22-karat gold coin is struck on specially burnished blanks and has a finish similar to its bullion counterpart. However, unlike its bullion counterpart, the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin bears the "W" mint mark of the United States Mint at West Point. Each coin is encapsulated in plastic and placed in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin's obverse (heads side) bears the full-length figure of Liberty by renowned sculptor Augustus Saint Gaudens. The coin's reverse (tails side) features sculptor Miley Busiek's design of a male eagle carrying an olive branch, flying above a nest containing a female eagle and her eaglets.