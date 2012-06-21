UK exhibit highlights history of gold

A new exhibit in the United Kingdom highlights the history of gold across several millennia.

“Gold: Power and Allure 4500 Years of Gold Treasure From Across Britain” is the most comprehensive and ambitious exhibition ever staged by the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths, according to the group.

Featuring more than 400 gold items ranging in date as early as 2,500 B.C. to the present day, the exhibit “powerfully tells the rich and previously untold story of Britain and gold.”

The exhibit includes rare works of art, pieces of exceptional historic significance and others that are esoteric, curious and amusing.

The story of Britain’s gold currency is explored through a loan of historic coins from the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. The display shows a gold coin of every reign of each British monarch from Edward III (1312 to 1377) onwards, with the exception of Edward V.

A companion book has been produced in conjunction with the exhibit, and includes a chapter by Michael Metcalf, keeper of the Heberden Coin Room at the Ashmolean and professor of numismatics at Oxford. The chapter is titled “Golden Coinage & Global Connections.” The book, which has the same title as the exhibition, is published by Paul Holberton and retails at £20 (a special rate of £10 is available to exhibitgoers).

The exhibition, which is being staged at Goldsmiths’ Hall, Foster Lane, London, opened June 1 and closes July 28; entry is free.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more details, visit the website for the Hall at www.thegoldsmiths.co.uk. ¦