U.S. leads nations in gold holdings

Chart shows the rankings by country of gold holdings by the world’s central banks. The reserves are reported in metric tons, troy ounces, and billions in U.S. dollars.

The central bank of the United States continues to lead the world’s central banks in gold reserve holdings, more than doubling that of second-place Germany.

To see how the United States compares globally, experts at The Gold Bullion Company — (located in Birmingham, England’s world famous Jewelery Quarter) have analyzed World Gold Council data to reveal which countries have the largest gold reserves and explain why nations are focusing on gold investment.

Unchanged from the market analysis last conducted three years ago, the United States still has by far the largest gold reserves of any country on planet Earth.

In total, the United States holds 8,133.5 metric tons of gold, which is more than double that of Germany in second place, and 2,141.25% more than the average reserves across countries in the study, according to The Gold Bullion Company.

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Although the United States has not increased its reserves since the first study, the value of its gold reserves has massively risen from $507 billion in U.S. dollars to $897.3 billion.

The valuation explosion is a result of the rapid increase in the price of gold, which more than doubled between 2023 and 2025, from a high of $2,053.13 in 2023 to $4,533.57 in 2025.

As of June 26, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the live gold spot price for 1 troy ounce of gold in U.S. dollars was $4,095.78.

“After analyzing this new data, it’s clear to me that central banks are continuing to build and hold gold reserves because countries are actively reducing reliance on fiat currencies and insulating themselves from geopolitical risk,” says Rick Kanda, managing director at The Gold Bullion Company. “Physical gold, whether in bars or coins, offers a tangible asset that isn’t tied to the performance of equities or currencies, making it a useful hedge against inflation and market shocks.

“Anyone considering buying gold should focus on transparency and trust.

“That means working with established, reputable dealers, understanding exactly what you’re paying in premiums, and taking a long-term view to investments.

“Central banks aren’t buying gold for quick returns, and for most investors, the same mindset applies.”

The Gold Bullion Company’s complete gold market analysis is found online at www.thegoldbullion.co.uk/blog/worlds-largest-gold-nations-2026-the-gold-bullion/.