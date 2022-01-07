Precious Metals

U.S. Mint releases 2021 bullion coin mintages

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 7, 2022, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint has begun striking and selling 2022 bullion coins, and has has released mintage figures for its 2021 bullion coins program.

Now that the U.S. Mint is producing 2022 bullion versions of the American Eagle and American Buffalo coins, the bureau released total 2021 production of each of the bullion coin options, by metal and production facility.

Combined production totals of American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollars and the new Reverse of 2021 coins, introduced in June with a “refreshed” obverse, come to 28,275,000 coins.

The Philadelphia Mint struck 53,900 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Site 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

American Eagle gold bullion coin output totaled 1,122,000 1-ounce $50 coins, 96,000 half-ounce $25 coins, 164,000 quarter-ounce $10 coins, and 500,000 tenth-ounce $5 coins.

American Buffalo $50 1-ounce coin output totaled 355,500 coins.

The West Point Mint struck 8,700 of the American Eagle 1-ounce palladium $25 coins.

Platinum American Eagle production reached 75,000 of the 1-ounce $100 coins.

Production facilities

American Eagle silver bullion coin production was executed at three production facilities — the Philadelphia, San Francisco and West Point Mints.

All American Eagle gold bullion coins, both those with the Reverse of 1986 and those with the Reverse of 2021, as well as platinum American Eagles and gold American Buffalo coins, were struck at the West Point Mint.

Palladium American Eagle bullion coins were struck at the Philadelphia Mint only.

None of the bullion coins bear the Mint mark of the facility where the coins were produced.

The Mint provided the following information:

BULLION COINS

MINT

Coins Produced

2021 1 OZ AE PALLADIUM BULLION 100 OZ BOX

PHILADELPHIA

8,700

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

PHILADELPHIA

495,500

2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen (AL) Silver Bullion 100 box

PHILADELPHIA

53,900

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

SAN FRANCISCO

1,000,000

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

SAN FRANCISCO

1,000,000

2021 1OZ BUFFALO GOLD BULLION 24K 500 OZ

WEST POINT

355,500

2021 1/2 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

31,000

2021 1/2 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

65,000

2021 1 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

441,500

2021 1 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX LS OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

15,000

2021 1 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

650,500

2021 1 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX FS NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

15,000

2021 1/4 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

56,000

2021 1/4 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

108,000

2021 1/10 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

150,000

2021 1/10 OZ AE GOLD BULLION 22K 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

350,000

2021 1 OZ AE PLATINUM BULLION 100 OZ BOX

WEST POINT

75,000

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

11,611,000

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX LS OLD DESIGN

WEST POINT

200,000

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

13,768,500

2021 1 OZ AE SILVER BULLION 500 oz BOX FS NEW DESIGN

WEST POINT

200,000

