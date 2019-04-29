A subsidiary of Trans-Siberian Gold plc received a 20-year license to explore and develop a gold and silver deposit in Russia.

A subsidiary of Russia’s Trans-Siberian Gold plc has secured a 20-year license to explore and develop the Rodnikova deposit, one of the largest gold fields in South Kamchatka, Russia.

The gold fields are located 31 miles from Trans-Siberian’s Asacha gold mine.

The mining and exploration license was granted by the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use, also known as Rosnedra, to Trans-Siberian’s wholly owned subsidiary ZAO Trevozhnoye Zarevo (TZ).

Inside Coin World: Unusual origin for brockaged Lincoln cent: Columns in the May 20 issue serve up for reader enjoyment an unusual brockaged Lincoln cent, diagnostics of a fake 1897-S Morgan dollar and a review of the market for the 1922 Grant Memorial coins.

Rodnikova is a high-grade gold and silver deposit.

According to Trans-Siberian Gold plc, the deposit being developed may contain 1 million ounces of gold, at 5.3 grams per metric ton of ore, and 8.3 million ounces of silver at 44.6 grams per metric ton.

“Rodnikova was discovered by Soviet geologists in 1977 when initial mapping and evaluation works were conducted, which lasted until 1992,” according to Trans-Siberian Gold plc. “Following a tender held in 1994, the Kamchatka Department of the Geological Committee of the Russian Ministry for Natural Resources issued a licence to TZ. In 2011 a report on Rodnikova's Mineral Reserves & Resources was published and approved by the Kamchatka authorities. In September 2014, the Company announced that the license had expired.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter