How is Tommy Thompson's hometown covering his arrest [VIDEO]
- Published: Jan 29, 2015, 6 AM
As you may or may not know by now, Tommy Thompson has been located and arrested this week after two years on the run.
Here's a look at how a pair of local TV affiliates in Thompson's hometown of Columbus, Ohio, are covering the story.
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