Precious Metals
As you may or may not know by now, Tommy Thompson has been located and arrested this week after two years on the run.
How is Tommy Thompson's hometown covering his arrest [VIDEO]
- Published: Jan 29, 2015, 6 AM
As you may or may not know by now, Tommy Thompson has been located and arrested this week after two years on the run.
Here's a look at how a pair of local TV affiliates in Thompson's hometown of Columbus, Ohio, are covering the story.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction