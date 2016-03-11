Precious Metals

Catching up on counterfeit news

Counterfeit Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver piece, above left, and genuine issue of the same date, above right, are superimposed over an enlarged image of a segment of the fake coin's reverse.

Image of genuine coin courtesy of U.S. Mint; images of counterfeit coin courtesy of Independent Coin Graders.

1. Counterfeit craze 

In recent weeks, Coin World has reported on numerous counterfeit-related news items involving U.S. coins, bullion and paper money.

So readers can keep the stories all straight, here's a rundown of our recent tales of the "funny money":

In addition to (and likely inspired by) the news items, Senior Editor Paul Gilkes addressed the issue of counterfeits in his latest Mint State blog post. He ponders the question of whether or not counterfeiting can be totally vanquished from the hobby. 
 
2. Newman goes new and improved
 
The Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society is allowing much more access to its research, as collectors, researchers and virtually anyone else can now check it out. 
 
“I have long wanted to make the literature and images of numismatics, particularly American numismatics, available to everyone on a free and forever basis,” said Newman, the 104-year-old numismatic legend.
 
 
3. Newest Marine Life release
 
Coming off the heels a Lemon Shark coin release, Pobjoy Mint has released a Marine Life £2 coin depicting the minke whale. The coins continue a recent series showcasing the indigenous wildlife of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, where the coins are being issued. 
 
4. Connect with Coin World: 

5.  Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Friday at 12:42 p.m. ET:

  • Gold: $1,258.30
  • Silver: $15.590

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:

  1. At $35,250, this 1880 Indian Head gold $3 coin is considered 'a steal': Market Analysis
  2. Numismatic junkie? Put your knowledge to the test with our Know Your U.S. Coins Quiz: Coin World Buzz
  3. Tale of two Holey dollars sold at auction in February

7. Something Social 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Jan 30, 2016, 3 AM

Canada's use of polymer for notes thwarts forgers

US Coins

May 26, 2015, 11 AM

PCGS introduces new holder to help combat counterfeiting

Paper Money

Sep 11, 2015, 6 AM

New Zealand upgrades counterfeiting, visually impaired features

Community Comments

Headlines