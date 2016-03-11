Catching up on counterfeit news

Image of genuine coin courtesy of U.S. Mint; images of counterfeit coin courtesy of Independent Coin Graders.

Counterfeit Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver piece, above left, and genuine issue of the same date, above right, are superimposed over an enlarged image of a segment of the fake coin's reverse.

1. Counterfeit craze

In recent weeks, Coin World has reported on numerous counterfeit-related news items involving U.S. coins, bullion and paper money.

So readers can keep the stories all straight, here's a rundown of our recent tales of the "funny money":

In addition to (and likely inspired by) the news items, Senior Editor Paul Gilkes addressed the issue of counterfeits in his latest Mint State blog post . He ponders the question of whether or not counterfeiting can be totally vanquished from the hobby.

2. Newman goes new and improved

The Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society is allowing much more access to its research, as collectors, researchers and virtually anyone else can now check it out.

“I have long wanted to make the literature and images of numismatics, particularly American numismatics, available to everyone on a free and forever basis,” said Newman, the 104-year-old numismatic legend.

3. Newest Marine Life release

Coming off the heels a Lemon Shark coin release, Pobjoy Mint has released a Marine Life £2 coin depicting the minke whale . The coins continue a recent series showcasing the indigenous wildlife of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, where the coins are being issued.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Friday at 12:42 p.m. ET:

Gold: $1,258.30

$1,258.30 Silver: $15.590

