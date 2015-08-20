The Silver Institute announces speakers for October conference

News release from The Silver Institute:

(Washington, D.C. – August 20, 2015) A roster of notable industry leaders will address delegates at the Silver Industrial Conference, hosted by the Silver Institute on October 28 and 29 in Washington, D.C. The event will focus on the metal’s ever-growing role in the industrial world, with a particular emphasis on future commercial and industrial developments of silver, as well as the changing demands of the silver marketplace.

The program for the conference will provide attendees with key insights into important sectors of silver demand. An excellent program of high quality presentations and discussions has been organized and the confirmed speakers and their topics are:

The Silver Market Today — Where is it Headed? – David Jollie, Strategic Analyst, Mitsui Global Precious Metals.

Financing Silver Industrial Demand – Harriet Hunnable, Global Head of Precious Metals, CME Group.

Outlook for Ethylene Oxide Demand – Jeremy Pafford, Managing Editor, Americas, ICIS Chemical Business Magazine.

Silver as an Antimicrobial: Evolving Regulatory Issues – Erin Tesch, Vice President, Technology Sciences Group Inc.

Silver and Electronics – Potential for Expansion in the Contact Market – Matt Watson, Business Development Executive, Tanaka Kikinzoku International (America)

Why Silver is Incorporated into Modern Fashion Trends – Joel Primus, President, Naked Inc.

Silver’s Expanding Role in Solar Energy Power – (TBA)

Silver and Wearable Technology – The New Frontier – (TBA)

The conference will also feature a panel discussion on the theme: “The Way Forward for Industrial Demand — Identifying New Opportunities.”

Confirmed panelists include:

David Holmes, Senior Vice President, Heraeus Metals New York

Mitch Krebs, President and CEO, Coeur Mining

Grant Angwin, Executive Vice President, Asahi Refining USA

Steve Scacalossi, Director, Head of Sales, Global Metals, TD Securities

Participants at the conference will include executives and experts from across the silver supply, fabrication, and end-use sectors.

The Silver Industrial Conference will be held at the University Club, in downtown Washington, D.C. The schedule includes an opening reception on the evening of Oct. 28 followed by the conference program on Oct. 29.

Silver Industrial Conference attendees are offered discounted room rates of US $235 + taxes/night at The University Club of Washington, D.C. Please contact the Club’s main number, which is (+1) 202-862-8800, for room reservations, and please mention that you belong to the “The Silver Institute” group for discounted room rates.

