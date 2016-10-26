Precious Metals

High-grade silver ore flows from Endeavour property

Silver concentrations in ore drilled from Endeavour Silver's Terronera vein in Jalisco State, Mexico, are showing promising results.

Images courtesy of Endeavour Silver.

Canadian-based Endeavour Silver's Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico, is continuing to show high-grade silver and gold concentrations in its ore.

The vein measures roughly 21.5 feet wide, nearly 1,200 feet deep and runs for almost a mile.

The ratio of silver to gold is 70 to 1.

Endeavour Silver operates four underground silver mines in Mexico, which combined yielded 7.2 million ounces of silver in 2015.

Endeavour's operations are Guanaceví Mine, Bolañitos Mine and El Cubo Mine.

More more information, visit the Endeavour Silver website link here.

