Starving Liberty Zombucks puts Standing Liberty on a diet

All Zombucks silver and copper rounds feature common reverse designs showing an imaginative, blood-spattered biohazard symbol.

During the apocalypse, Liberty is starving on the Zombucks “currency” in tribute to the Standing Liberty quarter.

Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.

Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.

Starving Liberty is the seventh of 10 designs in the Zombucks series.

Instead of the Standing Liberty quarter dollar design created by Hermon MacNeil, a disheveled, skeletal Lady Liberty stands atop a stone staircase clutching a shield. She wears partially torn armor, showing the toll the apocalypse has taken on her body. STARVING is inscribed above, Z2 beside, and 2019 below her emaciated form.

Starving Liberty mintage limits

Silver – 38,942

Proof silver – 2,500

Copper – 83,527

Proof copper – 2,500

Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated copper: $3

Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated silver: $23

