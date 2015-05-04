Starving Liberty Zombucks puts Standing Liberty on a diet
- Published: May 4, 2015, 2 AM
Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.
Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.
To read all of Coin World’s stories about Zombucks, click here.
Starving Liberty is the seventh of 10 designs in the Zombucks series.
Instead of the Standing Liberty quarter dollar design created by Hermon MacNeil, a disheveled, skeletal Lady Liberty stands atop a stone staircase clutching a shield. She wears partially torn armor, showing the toll the apocalypse has taken on her body. STARVING is inscribed above, Z2 beside, and 2019 below her emaciated form.
Starving Liberty mintage limits
Silver – 38,942
Proof silver – 2,500
Copper – 83,527
Proof copper – 2,500
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated copper: $3
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated silver: $23
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