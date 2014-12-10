Starbucks 10-karat gold ‘Ultimate Starbucks Card’ for 14 customers

Starbucks has entered the precious metals game.



That’s right. Starbucks.



The coffee behemoth has created a gold Starbucks card that will go to 14 customers gifted with “Starbucks for Life” as part of the It's a Wonderful Card Ultimate Giveaway.



Customers who make a purchase with a Starbucks card between Dec. 2 and Jan. 5 have the opportunity to enter the contest, which also features the giveaway of 482,000 instant prizes, by submitting the sweepstakes code that appears on their receipt at starbucks.com/play.

Beware: the term “for life” doesn’t necessarily mean unlimited. Starbucks’ small print reads as follows:

"Enter for a chance to win Starbucks for Life fulfilled as a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item redeemable at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. Starbucks evening food and beverage menu items excluded."

Starbucks pegs the value of “Starbucks for Life” around $54,000. So if you have a 10-year-old kid who’s already getting after the caffeine, he or she might need to win a couple of times.

But that gold card carrying the store credit? That thing is the real deal.

The Ultimate Starbucks Card, as it’s being called, is made of 10-karat hammered gold and has an estimated retail value of $5,000. Each winner will have his or her name engraved on their card.

The 14 gold Starbucks cards will go to customers in three countries: 10 have been set aside for U.S. drinkers; three are for Canada; and one will be given out in the U.K.

Not surprisingly, #StarbucksForLife has been a popular hashtag on Twitter as customers try their luck.

