SS Central America treasure recovery season ends for 2014

With Odyssey Marine Exploration closing the 2014 salvage season for recovering treasure from the sunken S.S. Central America, minds are already being focused on what the 2015 season could bring.

Among the latest activities conducted by Odyssey Marine is a 161,000-square-meter high-resolution video survey of the wreck site, to help determine future salvage operations.

Odyssey Marine filed its fifth monthly report to the U.S. District Court for Virginia at Norfolk, addressing activities from Aug. 16 through Sept. 15.

The S.S. Central America, with its cargo of gold coins, bars, nuggets and dust, among other cargo, sank 160 miles off the coast of South Carolina on Sept. 12, 1857, during a hurricane. Initial salvage efforts between 1988 and 1991 by the initial salvors, Columbus-America Discovery Group, yielded tens of millions of dollars worth of treasure.

In March 2014, Odyssey Marine was granted exclusive rights to salvage the site on behalf of Recovery Limited Partnership LLC. Odyssey Marine began its recovery efforts in mid-April.

Among the items recovered, as delineated in the fifth report, are gold nuggets and jewlery; California fractional gold coins; and U.S. gold coins from gold dollars through $20 double eagles.

Complete details from the latest salvage activities and the specific items found can be viewed here.

