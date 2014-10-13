SS Central America historian to speak at PAN fall show

Bob Evans, the chief scientist and historian of the SS Central America shipwreck, is the key speaker for the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists lecture series Oct. 24 in Monroeville, Pa.

Evans' appearance is in conjunction with the PAN fall show Oct. 23 to 25 at the Monroeville Convention Center, east of Pittsburgh.

Evans will address at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 his experiences in 2014 aboard the Odyssey Explorer 160 miles off the coast of South Carolina during remote operated vehicle treasure salvage operations. Thousands of gold and silver coins, gold bars and nuggets, gold dust and historical artifacts were recovered in 2014.

Evans will discuss the lives of some of the vessel's passengers in 1857 based on recovered items. He will also be the guest speaker at the PAN banquet Oct. 24 at the Doubletee hotel, 101 Mall Blvd., in Monroeville.

The Odyssey Explorer is the salvage vessel operated by Odyssey Marine Exploration under contract with Recovery Recovery Limited Partnership LLC.

Evans was also the chief scientist from 1988 through 1991 when the SS Central America wreck site was salvaged under the auspices of the Columbus-America Discovery Group.

The SS Central America sank Sept. 12, 1857, during a hurricane. The wreckage was located in 1987.

Separate exhibits at the PAN show will feature objects from the 1715 Spanish Fleet that sank off the east coast of Florida, as well as from the pirate ship Whydah, which ran aground duiring a severe storm off the coast of Cape Cod., Mass., in 1717.

For more information, visit the PAN website.