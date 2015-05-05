Slayed Dollar Zombucks theme trades on famous silver dollar design
- Published: May 5, 2015, 3 AM
Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.
Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.
To read all of Coin World’s stories about Zombucks, click here.
The eighth and current Zombucks design, the Slayed Dollar commemorates the U.S. Mint’s Trade Dollar, a design that represented commerce and independence.
Falling victim of the apocalypse, it now symbolizes the toll the cataclysmal world has on even the best of us — she now sits on a throne made of skeletons while holding a scythe with her weakened, decomposing body.
The Slayed Dollar “zombified” rounds will be available until July 1, 2015, in both Brilliant Uncirculated silver and copper versions. The mintage will be determined by sales figures during the period that began April 1.
Proof versions have not yet been announced.
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