single Proof 1-ounce gold American Eagle sales top 75 percent

The U.S. Mint has sold more than 75 percent of the maximum single-coin mintage for the 1-ounce gold Proof 2014-W American Eagle $50 coin.

In just three months since its release, the Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin has sold more than 75 percent of its maximum authorization as a single-coin option.

The coins went on sale from the U.S. Mint April 3.

The 2014 mintage authorization for the single-coin option is 20,000 for the 1-ounce piece, 10,000 each for the half-ounce and quarter-ounce pieces, and 20,000 for the tenth-ounce coin.

The coins are also available in a four-coin set, limited to 15,000 sets.

As of July 6, sales reached 15,082 for the single 1-ounce coin, 2,025 for the half-ounce piece, 2,849 for the quarter-ounce coin, 7,112 for the tenth-ounce coin and 6,220 for the four-coin set.

The Proof American Eagle gold coins are priced according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic gold coins and subject to change.

Current pricing information is available online.

The most current pricing is $1,660 for the single 1-ounce gold coin, $845 for the single half-ounce piece, $435 for the single quarter-ounce coin, $185 for the single tenth-ounce coin and $3,075 for the four-coin set.

Previous issues

The Mint’s online sales chart reflecting cumulative numismatic sales figures continues to post the latest final but unaudited sales for the Proof 2013-W American Eagle gold coins in single options, although the coins are no longer offered for sale.

The single Proof 2013-W gold coin options were removed from sale when the 2014-W coins went on sale April 3.

The 2013 four-coin set is not listed on the current cumulative sales chart, since the set went off sale Dec. 30, 2013, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

The latest sales totals for the 2013-W issues, with the maximum authorized in parentheses, are:

??Single 2013-W 1-ounce gold coin, 16,833 (20,000).

??Single half-ounce gold coin, 4,838 (10,000).

??Single quarter-ounce gold coin, 4,901 (10,000).

??Single tenth-ounce gold coin, 13,860 (20,000).

??Four-coin set, 7,860 (20,000).

Final, audited Proof 2012 sales are:

??Single 2012-W 1-ounce gold coin, 14,782 (30,000).

??Single half-ounce coin, 3,961 (10,000).

??Single quarter-ounce coin, 4,927 (12,000).

??Single tenth-ounce coin, 11,892 (25,000).

??Four-coin set, 8,848 (30,000)

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint’s website. ¦