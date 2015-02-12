Bullion and coin dealer SilverTowne hires new COO

The following is a release from SilverTowne LP:



SilverTowne LP announced on Feb. 10 the arrival of its new chief operating officer, Matthew Lesher.



As the new COO, Lesher will oversee day-to-day operations of SilverTowne.



“I am extremely excited to join the SilverTowne team," Lesher said. "David Hendrickson and his team have done an exceptional job of building and growing SilverTowne to be one of the leaders in the coin and bullion industry.



"SilverTowne is poised for sustained and exceptional growth. My goal is to work with our team to implement this growth plan that will help take SilverTowne to the next level.”



Hendrickson, SilverTowne's co-founder and CEO, said, “Matt is an exceptional young man, I look forward to the work he will do with me and with SilverTowne. Matt is an Indiana man who understands hard work, family and backbone. There is no doubt in my mind that SilverTowne will flourish with his knowledge and background.”



Prior to this appointment, Lesher was COO of Tetherball LLC, a mobile marketing technology company. During his time with the company, he helped build and grow the company to be one of the mobile messaging industry leaders. The company was acquired by a large competitor at the end of 2014. Prior to joining Tetherball, Lesher practiced with the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels focusing on mergers and acquisitions and general corporate law.



Lesher earned his undergraduate degree in accounting and his law degree at Indiana University-Bloomington. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

