SilverCrest Metals Inc. has identified high concentrations of gold and silver in at least nine of 30 veins drilled at its Mexico mining operations, according to the firm.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, that is targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. SilverCrest is the first company to drill test the historic, high grade Las Chispas Silver-Gold project, which is a past precious metals producer.

According to the SilverCrest Metals Inc. website, in 1640, rich silver veins were discovered near Arizpe by soldiers under the command of Pedro de Perra. The property did not receive any notable exploration or production until the late 1800s. From 1880 to 1930, several mines on the property had intermittent production. From public information, approximately 100 million ounces of silver and 200,000 ounces of gold were cumulatively produced from the property. Since 1930, no significant work has been completed on the property.

“The Babi Sur Vein is now the sixth high-grade vein discovery in the Babicanora area, each parallel to the Babicanora Vein with an average spacing of 150 metres between each,” reports SilverCrest Metals CEO N. Eric Fier. “This discovery provides further understanding of our evolving geological model, which we are using to successfully discover additional high-grade mineralization in the district. Within the approximate 1.5 kilometre strike length of the Babi Sur Vein, the high-grade mineralized footprint appears to be related to three structurally-controlled shoots that are similar to other adjacent veins.”

The company’s estimates of precious metals content of the Babi Sur vein at Las Chispas, northeast of Hermosillio, Sonora, Mexico, range to as high as 18.78 grams of gold per metric ton of ore and up to 2,147 grams of silver per ton.

