More than 2,000 19th centry silver coins discovered in India

A hoard of more than 2,000 silver coins was recently discovered in a southern state of India, according to a Nov. 17 report from the Press Trust of India.

The 2,140 coins, which together weighed approximately 25 kilograms, were found inside a mud pot by construction workers putting up a wall in the city of Namakkal.

Business Standard, an Indian business daily, reports the coins are from the years between 1835 and 1840 and some feature the portrait of Queen Victoria.

Namakkal is located in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (See map above.)

Read the full Press Trust of India report here, and the Business Standard report here.

