Silver American Eagle sales test 10 million mark

Feb. 22, the U.S. Mint allotted its authorized purchasers 1,073,500 2016 American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins.

The 10-million-coin mark for sales of 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins is fast approaching for the U.S. Mint.

In the U.S. Mint's sixth week of offering 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins, total sales to the authorized purchasers are testing the 10-million-coin mark.

The U.S. Mint opened sales Jan. 11 with a weekly allocation, continuing the previous year's practice. The allocation for the week beginning Feb. 22 was 1,073,500 of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins. Of that allocation, 73,500 were left over from the Feb. 16 allocation of 1 million coins.

From the Feb. 22 weekly allocation, 761,000 coins were recorded sold Feb. 22, bringing February's cumulative total to 3,733,000 coins, and the calendar year tally to 9,687,500.

Connect with Coin World:

The 10-million mark will be achieved when the authorized purchasers place orders for the remaining 312,500 coins of the Feb. 22 allocation.

Record 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coin sales were reached at 47 million coins when sales were cut off in mid-December 2015.

Gold American Eagle sales

Cumulative sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins through Feb. 22 reached 146,000 ounces in 1-ounce $50 face-value coins; 14,000 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (28,000 coins); 11,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (46,000 coins); and 22,000 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (220,000 coins).

FREE REPORT: How to Invest in Rare Coins

The American Eagle gold coins are .9167 fine gold (22-karat).

Gold American Buffalo sales

The American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coins reached cumulative sales of 46,500 coins through Feb. 22.