Silver Eagle sales soar toward 21 million mark

Cumulative sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins tested the 21-million-coin mark May 10.

When the U.S. Mint informed its authorized purchasers May 9 that the weekly allocation of coins available was 1 million, the total sold was already at an even 20 million. On May 9, orders were placed for 626,500 coins, with another 234,500 coins sold May 10, bringing the cumulative total for the 2016 calendar year to 20,861,000 of the coins.

Any coins remaining as of the close of business May 13 from the May 9 allocation will be added to the May 16 allocation.

Sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins began Jan. 11.

Gold American Eagles, Buffaloes

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales reached 364,500 ounces through May 10.

The sales total reflects 290,000 ounces in 1-ounce $50 coins; 19,500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (39,000 coins); 16,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (66,000 coins); and 38,500 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (385,000 coins).

Sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 bullion coins totaled 86,000 coins.