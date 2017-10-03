Silver Eagle monthly sales from Mint drop 69 percent

American Eagle gold bullion coins gained back a little of their shine during September, with 11,500 ounces sold compared with 9,500 ounces sold the month before.

While demand for gold American Eagles was up in September compared with August, silver American Eagle demand dropped precipitously over the same period.

Sales by the United States Mint in September of American Eagle gold bullion coins climbed 21 percent over the previous month, while those for silver American Eagles dropped 69 percent over the same period.

During the first nine months of calendar year 2017, the Mint recorded sales of 232,000 ounces of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins, with 170,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 15,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, 14,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins, and 33,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

The year coin collecting in the United States changed forever Also in this week’s print issue of Coin World, we cite the secret weapon for any modern coin researcher or collector interested in how coins are made.

During the first nine months of calendar-year 2016, the Mint recorded sales of 692,500 ounces of the gold Eagles, with 565,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 28,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, 29,000 in quarter-ounce coins and 70,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

Silver American Eagles

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint for the first nine months of 2017 total 15,898,500 coins. During September, the Mint sold 320,000 silver American Eagles compared with 1.025 million coins in August. September was the slowest sales month so far for 2017. The highest sales month was January, with 5,127,500 coins recorded sold.

During the first nine months of 2016, the Mint recorded sales of 29,342,500 coins. The highest sales month in 2016 was January, with 5,954,500 coins sold.

Gold American Buffaloes

The Mint’s authorized purchasers placed orders for just 1,500 of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coins in September, half the number they ordered during August. September’s sales are just 4.6 percent of the number sold in January when orders for the 2017 coins were first accepted by the Mint. Total 2017 sales through Sept. 30 reached 76,500 ounces.

American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales for the first nine months of 2016 totaled 140,000 ounces.

Silver America the Beautiful 5-ounce coins

Sales of 5-ounce silver America the Beautiful quarter dollars dated 2017 have reached 115,000 coins. Sales totals are 35,000 for the Effigy Mounds National Monument coin, 20,000 for the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site coin, 20,000 for the Ozark National Scenic Riverways coin, and 40,000 of the Ellis Island (Statue of Liberty National Monument) coin, with the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park coin remaining to be released.

Palladium American Eagles

The Mint also sold its first American Eagle palladium bullion coins in September, with authorized purchasers acquiring 15,000 of the 1-ounce bullion coins.