Silver coin demand expected to stay strong in 2016

Strong demand for coins containing silver is expected to continue during 2016, according to The Silver Institute.

The Silver Institute, in its report of 2016 market trends for silver released Jan. 28, notes that 2015 was a record year for coin demand, with 130 million troy ounces recorded sold worldwide, though the organization did not break sales down by country or coin type (commemorative or bullion, for example).

The demand is expected to remain elevated as collectors and investors "take advantage of relatively lower metal prices in the first few months of the year."

"Increased interest in safe haven assets, as already seen in the first few weeks of the year, will also be positive for physical silver investment demand," according to The Silver Institute. "In 2015, coin demand made up an estimated 12 percent of total physical demand."

The Silver Institute's complete market trends report can be found here.

