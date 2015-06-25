Precious Metals
Gold and silver prices both down slightly Thursday
- Published: Jun 25, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of silver and gold were both down Thursday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was up.
The price of silver stands at $15.83 Thursday evening, down 4 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $2.10 to $1,172.90, while platinum rose $10 to $1,083.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
