Silver American Eagle sales test 17 million level

Silver American Eagle bullion coins went on sale to the U.S. Mint's network of authoized purchasers on Jan. 11.

Sales by the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins reached 16,948,500 coins through the close of business April 12.

The April 11 weekly allocation of 1,036,000 coins includes 36,000 coins carried over from the April 4 allocation. From the April 11 allocation, 984,500 coins were sold April 11 and 12, leaving 51,500 coins through April 15.

Sales for 2016 bullion coins began Jan. 11.

Gold American Eagles

Total 2016 sales of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins reached 279,000 ounces through April 12.

Sales reflect:

214,000 ounces in 1-ounce $50 coins

16,000 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (32,000 coins)

14,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (58,000 coiins)

34,500 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (345,000 coins)

Gold American Buffalo coins

Cumulative 2016 sales totals of the American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coin reflect 68,000 coins.

