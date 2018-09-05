Purchases of American Eagle silver bullion coins from the U.S. Mint by its authorized purchasers increased in August compared to July levels.

Sales by the United States Mint to its authorized purchasers of American Eagle silver bullion coins nearly doubled in August from July levels while American Eagle and American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales dropped.

Silver American Eagle sales reached 1.53 million coins in August compared with 885,000 coins in July. For the first eight months in 2018, the Mint recorded sales of 9,637,500 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins.

Inside Coin World: Reader’s 1783 Nova Constellatio piece is a replica The “Readers Ask” column responds to a collector who owns what looks like a very famous and very rare U.S. coin from 1783.

In August 2017, American Eagle silver bullion coin sales totaled 1,025,000 pieces compared with 2.32 million coins in July 2017. For the first eight months in 2017, silver American Eagle sales totaled 15,578,500 coins.

American Eagle gold coins

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in August 2018 reached 21,500 ounces, compared with 35,000 ounces in July. Total 2018 gold American Eagle sales reached 177,000 ounces. August 2017 sales reached 9,500 ounces compared with 17,500 ounces in July 2017.

Sales for the first eight months of 2017 reached 242,000 ounces.

The gold coins are issued in tenth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce and 1-ounce sizes. To find bullion sales for specific weights, visit the Mint's website here.

American Buffalo gold coins

Sales in 2018 for the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coins dropped slightly in August to 20,000 coins, from 24,500 in July. Total 2018 sales for the first eight months sit at 98,000 coins. August 2017 sales reflect 6,000 coins, with 3,000 sold in July 2017.

The sales for the first eight months of 2017 totaled 75,000 coins.

Platinum and palladium coins

The U.S. Mint has not yet announced release dates nor set mintages for the 2018 1-ounce platinum bullion coin or any 2018 palladium bullion coin.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter