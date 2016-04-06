Silver American Eagle sales approach 16 million

Sales by the U.S. Mint of silver American Eagle bullion coins to its authorized purchasers began Jan. 11.

With the first quarter of calendar year 2016 complete, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of nearly 16 million silver American Eagle bullion dollars.

Cumulative U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins to authorized purchasers reached 15,964,000 coins at the close of business April 5.

The weekly allocation announced April 4 was 1,042,500 coins, which includes 42,500 coins remaining from the March 28 weekly allocation of 1 million coins.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales began Jan. 11. Provided the current pace of sales would continue, the U.S. Mint could surpass the 47-million-coin sales mark from calendar year 2015.

American Eagle silver bullion coins are not sold directly to the public. Instead, a network of authorized purchasers buy the coins based on the closing London PM spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day plus a $2 premium per coin. The coins are then sold to other dealers, collectors, investors and others.

American Eagle gold coins

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales also opened Jan. 11.Through April 5, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 258,500 ounces of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins:

196,500 ounces in 1-ounce $50 coins

15,500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (31,000 coins)

13,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins ( 54,000 coins)

33,000 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (330,000 coins)

American Buffalo gold coins

Sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins reached 62,000 coins through April 5.

