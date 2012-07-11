Silver American Eagle sales fall during June

June’s sales from the U.S. Mint of American Eagle silver bullion coins dropped 9.8 percent from May’s levels.

Silver lost some of its shine during June, with sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers dipping 9.8 percent from the previous month’s sales.

Among gold bullion coins, while American Eagle sales slipped 2.8 percent in June, sales of American Buffaloes inched up 5.3 percent.

The Mint’s authorized purchasers purchased 2,593,000 of the American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins during June, compared with 2,875,000 coins in May.

Sales for the first six months reached 17,127,000 silver American Eagles, for an average of 2,854,500 per month during the period.

The six-month sales total is a decline of 5,176,500 coins, or 23.2 percent, from the same sales period in 2011.

Gold bullion coins

The sale of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins in June was 2.7 percent lower than in May.

The Mint sold 54,500 ounces of gold American Eagles during June, 1,500 ounces less than in May.

June’s sales totaled 49,500 of the 1-ounce coins, 1,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (2,000 coins), 1,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (6,000 coins) and 2,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (25,000 coins).

The cumulative six months sales total to authorized purchasers through June 30 reached 338,000 ounces — 279,500 of the 1-ounce coins, 28,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (56,000 coins), 13,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (52,000 coins) and 17,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (175,000 coins).

The six-month sales total is 238,000 ounces, or 41.3 percent, above 2011 figures for the same sales period.

Sales of the American Buffalo .9999 fine 1-ounce gold bullion coins were up 5.3 percent in June, totaling 10,000 coins. June’s sales bring the six-month total to 75,000 coins. 2011 sales for the first six months reached 79,500 coins, with no sales recorded in either January or February.

The U.S. Mint does not directly sell bullion coins to the public. The Mint instead sells the bullion coins to a network of authorized purchasers, who acquire the coins from the Mint for the spot price of the precious metal on a given day on the London metals market plus a small premium.

The authorized purchasers may then sell the American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins to dealers and the public.

Monthly sales totals, posted cumulatively on a daily basis on the Mint’s Web site at www.usmint.gov for American Eagle platinum, gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins, may include coins dated from more than one calendar year and do not represent mintages for a particular date.

The U.S. Mint has not struck nor sold any American Eagle platinum bullion coins since November 2008. ¦