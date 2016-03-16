Silver American Eagle sales reach 13 million
- Published: Mar 16, 2016, 10 AM
Another week. Another million silver bullion coins available. Another million sold.
The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers placed orders March 14, 15, and 16 to consume the 1 million American Eagle silver bullion coins allocated for the week beginning March 14. No more American Eagle silver bullion coins will be made available until the March 21 weekly allocation.
Cumulative sales through March 16 total 13 million coins. Sales began Jan. 11.
Gold American Eagles
American Eagle gold bullion sales through March 15 totaled 228,500 ounces: 173,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 15,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (30,000 coins), 13,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (52,000 coins), and 27,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (275,000 coins).
Gold American Buffalo coins
Cumulative sales of 2016 American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins total 56,000 coins through March 15.
Silver 5-ounce bullion
The total number of 2016 Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce silver bullion coins remains at 105,000 coins sold, of the 120,000 coins initially available.
