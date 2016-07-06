Just how slow were silver Eagle sales in June?

June was the first month that saw a lower American Eagle silver bullion sales total in 2016 than in 2015.

If you were keeping up with CoinWorld.com's precious metals coverage during the month of June, you probably heard quite a bit about unsold American Eagle silver bullion coins and higher allocations.

Those things pointed toward a dip in demand for the U.S. Mint's silver bullion coins, which have set sales records in 2015 and 2014.

Sometimes, visual aids can make it easier to understand the change. The infographic below tracks American Eagle silver bullion sales, month by month, during the last two-and-a-half years, and compares the total sales that took place during the first six months of each year.

You'll see that while June 2016's total was down significantly from June 2015, the total number of American Eagle silver bullion coins sold during the first six months of 2016 is significantly more than the number sold during the first half of 2015. (But keep an eye on that comparison the next couple of months. You can see 2015's biggest monthly totals were recorded in July and August.)

We also have information on American Eagle gold bullion sales, for which 2016 has been a big year. You can be sure you'll be hearing more on that from us in the future.