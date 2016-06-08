Silver Eagle bullion coins being carried over

The number of silver American Eagles left unsold from weekly allocations is climbing.

The 1,415,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins allocated June 6 by the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers are the most since 4 million were allocated Jan. 11 during the year's inaugural week of sales.

Of the total allocated June 6, 415,000 were carried over from the previous week. The U.S. Mint has been regularly allocating 1 million coins weekly since January, with some weeks experiencing carryover as unsold coins are carried forward to the following week and added to the scheduled allocation.

From the 1,415,000 coins allocated, 649,500 coins were sold June 6, bringing the cumulative calendar year 2016 sales total to 24,133,500 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Gold American Eagles

Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins through June 6 reached 445,000 ounces. The total reflects a variety of coin sizes: 360,000 ounces in 1-ounce .9167 fine gold $50 coins; 21,500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (43,000 coins); 19,000 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (76,000 coins); and 44,500 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (445,000 coins).

American Buffalo gold $50 coins

The American Buffalo .9999 fine gold bullion coins are offered only in the 1-ounce $50 version. Cumulative sales through June 6 total 101,500 coins.