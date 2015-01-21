Silver American Eagle bullion coin sales continue to climb

More than 76,000 gold American Eagles have been sold in January by the U.S. Mint through Jan. 20, with 65 percent of the total in 1-ounce coins.

Investors continue to want silver American Eagles, with sales of 2015-dated coins continuing to climb.

Sales by the United States Mint to authorized purchasers of American Eagle silver bullion coins continue to climb although allocation restrictions regulate sales.

Through Jan. 20, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 4,656,000 of the 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar bullion coins. The coins went on sale for the first time in 2015 to authorized purchasers on Jan. 12. The Mint restricts the number of coins available for sale each week according to an allocation system.

The U.S. Mint sold 4,775,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins in January 2014. The monthly sales record was established in January 2013, with 7,498,000 coins recorded sold.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales reached 76,000 ounces through Jan. 20, with 49,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 9,000 ounces in half-ounce coins; 8,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins; and 9,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

January 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coin sales, for all four versions combined, totaled 91,500 ounces, compared with 150,000 total ounces of the gold Eagles in January 2013.

