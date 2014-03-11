Silver American Eagle bullion coin reverse change
- Published: Mar 11, 2014, 8 PM
The silver American Eagle bullion coin could see a new reverse design should the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorse such a change.
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has scheduled a special telephone meeting for April 8 to recommend a new reverse for the American Eagle silver bullion coin.
If the Mint follows the advice of CCAC members to adopt a new reverse design, it would be the first design change since the coin was introduced in November 1986.
Getting the reverse changed has been a longtime CCAC priority, mentioned for several years in the panel’s annual report.
CCAC Chairman Gary Marks announced the plans for the telephone meeting during a March 11 meeting in Washington as the panel was considering several eagle designs proposed for other coins.
Read more in the March 31 issue of Coin World.
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