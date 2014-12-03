American Eagle silver bullion coin may set new record

The United States Mint’s sales record set in 2013 for silver American Eagle bullion coins is expected to be eclipsed before the end of 2014.

With three and a half weeks left for calendar year 2014 production, United States Mint sales of American Eagle 1-ounce, .999 fine silver bullion coins are projected to shatter the sales record set in 2013.

Through Dec. 2, 2014, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 42,209,500 — just 465,500 coins shy of the record 42,675,000 coins sold in 2013.

Sales of the American Eagle silver bullion coins have been averaging more than 3.7 million coins per month. Should that pace continue through the end of December, calendar year 2014 sales would exceed 45 million coins.

INFOGRAPHIC: How are 2014 U.S. Mint bullion sales through November?

Although expecting to strike 2014-dated coins to meet investment demand, the U.S. Mint still contemplates offering 2015-dated American Eagle silver bullion coins sometime during the first two weeks of January.

Calendar year 2014 sales include two monthly sales totals above 5 million coins — 5,354,000 in March and 5,790,000 in October.

The highest monthly sales total recorded by the U.S. Mint since the American Eagle silver bullion coins were introduced in November 1986 is from January 2013, when 7,498,000 coins were sold.

January is traditionally the strongest sales months for the American Eagle bullion coins, as that’s the month when the new year’s coins are usually introduced.

Sales include demand from collectors and investors.

Bullion coins struck by the U.S. Mint are not sold directly to the public. The coins are sold to a network of authorized purchasers, priced at the day's closing London PM silver spot price plus a small premium per coin.

These authorized purchasers sell the coins to collectors, investors and other dealers.

