Silver 5 ounce America the Beautiful bullion quarters in demand

Through May 6, sales reached 26,500 for the 2014 Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins. The maximum authorization is 40,000 coins.

Demand continues for the America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars in 2014, but not at the record levels set for some issues in 2011.

The 5-ounce silver bullion coins are 3-inch, .999 fine silver versions of the 24.3-millimeter America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

2014 is the fifth year for which the program's 5-ounce silver bullion coins are being offered. Five coins are being offered dated 2014.

Through May 6, sales reached 26,500 for the 2014 Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins. The maximum authorization is 40,000 coins.

Mintage limits fluctuate for each issue, according to U.S. Mint officials, based on projected demand.

Sales began May 6 for the 2014 Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce bullion coins, totaling 14,800 coins.

The highest sales recorded for the program are the 126,700 coins each for the 2011 Gettysburg National Military Park and Glacier National Park coins.

While the maximum mintages of 33,000 for each of the five 2010 coins sold out, those mintages, for the program's inaugural year, were restricted because of the late start in production at the Philadelphia Mint.