A large concentration of gold and cobalt in a mining operation in Finland looks promising.

Mawson Resources Ltd., a firm financially supported by Goldcorp, is reporting a project that it says is ripe with significant resources of gold and cobalt in Finland.

The Rajapalot project comprises pit and underground mining of 424,000 equivalent ounces of gold based on 4.3 million metric tons of ore containing 2.3 grams of gold per metric ton and 430 parts per million of cobalt, according to Mawson Resources.

“The Rajapalot gold-cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource estimate is a great start and an important milestone for both Mawson and Finland,” according to Michael Hudson, chairman and chief executive officer of Mawson.

He added: “The resource calculation demonstrates the robustness and high-grade of gold-cobalt mineralization, and highlights the potential for substantial resource expansion with recently surveyed electromagnetic conductors, that closely correspond with the resource area, more than doubling the size of the potential mineralized footprint. These form immediate drill targets for our January 2019 drill plans where five drill rigs plan to test progressive step-out targets from the resource (subject to permitting).”

