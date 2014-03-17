Sigma Metalytics Precious Metal Verifier detects fake metals

Sigma Metalytics' Precious Metal Verifier can electronically measure through the surface and into the metal of samples to determine fraudulent bullion, bars and precious metals coins.

Sigma Metalytics announces the release of the Precious Metal Verifier that uses electronic technology to measure through the surface and into the metal of samples to gauge the integrity of coins and bullion made from gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The Precious Metal Verifier retails for $699.

Sigma Metalytics endeavored to find a solution to the uncertainties that can accompany any bullion or coin investment. According to the firm, the result is an easy to use instrument that in seconds can assess a sample based on the electromagnetic characteristics of metals. According to the firm, no physical damage is done to the coin or bullion being tested, and protective packaging or numismatic cases do not need to be removed.

The user chooses from a built-in menu which alloy is to be tested, and the coin or bullion item is then placed on the unit's sensor. The Precious Metal Verifier then measures if the conductivity of the sample being tested is consistent with its extensively researched database of metals.

Metals that can be measured include pure gold, 22-karat gold (.9167 fine), 90 percent gold, American Eagle gold, .9999 silver, .999 silver, .900 fine Morgan and Peace silver dollars, other 90 percent silver items, .925 fine sterling silver and Britannia silver (.9584 fine).

Rarer materials such as platinum, palladium and rhodium are also included in the standard measurements.

Please visit www.sigmametalytics.com for more information.