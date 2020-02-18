Serbia continues Tesla silver coin series with X-ray issue

The third coin in an annual series of silver bullion coins celebrating Nikola Tesla is now available. The 2020 coin highlights his work on X-ray technology.

Serbia has released the third coin in its annual silver bullion series honoring innovator and inventor Nikola Tesla.

The 2020 coin celebrates the X-ray. Each 1-ounce .999 fine silver 100-dinar coin in the series features a prominent Tesla invention that helped shape our world.

Tesla had one of the most brilliant minds in history and his inventions helped propel our future. We still use many of his inventions, a testament to his forward thinking creativity.

The common obverse of the coins features an iconic image of Tesla with his hand resting against his face. Below the image is inscribed ELECTRICAL VISIONARY and POWERING THE FUTURE. Near the outer rim of the coin is Tesla’s name in English and in Serbian Cyrillic.

On the reverse of the 2020 coin, the Republic of Serbia coat of arms is centered above a highly detailed X-ray image of a hand identified as TESLA’S SHADOWGRAPH, representing one of Tesla’s greatest inventions.

Additionally each coin displays the weight, purity and silver content, the date and the denomination.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams and measures 40.25 millimeters in diameter.

Its mintage limit is 55,000 pieces in Brilliant Uncirculated, with another 3,327 examples in Proof packaged with a certificate of authenticity.

The 100-dinar coin is available from precious metal distributors around the globe.

