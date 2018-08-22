Retailers Sears and Wal-Mart are expanding their e-commerce portfolio to include precious metals bullion products.

Two major retailers have added precious metals to their e-commerce portfolios.

Sears and Walmart are selling silver, gold, platinum and palladium bullion products from a number of issuers.

APMEX, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, partnered with Sears beginning in December and Walmart two months before, says Ryan Boyles, vice president of merchandising for APMEX.

Boyles said neither of the retailers keeps merchandise from APMEX in inventory under the sales partnership. Boyles said online orders through Sears’ and Walmart’s respective websites for precious metals products are shipped directly to the customer by APMEX.

Both retailers have the option to expand their complement of bullion products produced by government and private mints as sales progress, Boyles said. Assortments of products are slowly rolled out as they become available, he said. American Eagle bullion coins are among the top products being sold by the retailers.

APMEX has executed bullion sales from a number of other online platforms, primarily eBay and Amazon, Boyles said.

