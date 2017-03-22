Scottsdale Silver issues artistic bullion $1 for Fiji

Scottsdale Silver has issued a bullion silver dollar for Fiji depicting the famous Japanese woodblock art “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” The coin is available in standard and colorized versions.

Silver bullion themes have expanded in recent years to include wildlife, superheroes and even mythical creatures.

A new 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar from Fiji offers an artistic option for silver stackers and collectors alike: the 2017 coin from the Scottsdale Mint showcases the artwork of ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai with his most famous piece, The Great Wave off Kanagawa. The ukiyo-e woodblock art movement was popular from the 17th to 19th centuries.

Brilliant Uncirculated and colorized Proof versions of these coins are available.

The obverse of each coin features the Fiji crest along with the denomination written as 1 DOLLAR.

The reverse depicts Hokusai’sThe Great Wave off Kanagawa woodblock print, along with the weight and purity.

Both versions weigh 1-ounce and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The standard, plain version has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces, and the colorful version is limited to 2,500 pieces.

Each coin is offered in a protective plastic capsule.

Single bullion coins are available from major bullion distributors for approximately $5.50 above the “spot” or precious metal price with cash payments.

The Proof version is available from distributors for around $63 at press time March 22.