Scottsdale's Caribbean series continues with St. Kitts and Nevis coins

Scottsdale Mint continues is bullion series for the Eastern Caribbean nations with 2019 Brown Pelican coins for St. Kitts and Nevis.

A series of bullion coins begun with 2018 issues the eight constituent countries served by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is continuing in 2019.

Scottsdale Mint, in partnership with the bank, continues the EC8 program with the release of the second set of coins featuring the “Brown Pelican” theme for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 2019 St. Kitts & Nevis coins of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank depict the national bird in the reverse design. The brown pelican this year sits on a buoy, with boats in the distance.

The brown pelican has an over-sized bill and large body. It feeds by “plunge-diving” from as high as 65 feet, using the force of the impact to stun fish before scooping them into its bill.

When young, the brown pelican is brown on the head, neck, and upper torso and white below. As it matures, the body becomes dark brown while the head turns white.

Four coins with the design are available; two in silver and two in gold.

Both plain and selectively colored examples — the pelican is brown and its bell buoy is red — are available for the 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin and the 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin.

The Brown Pelican silver coins will ship in capsules on Scottsdale Mint “skin boards” of five coins.

The Brown Pelican gold coins will ship in Scottsdale Mint’s Certi-Lock packaging.

The plain silver coin has a mintage limit of 25,000 pieces; the colored silver coin is limited to 2,500 pieces.

The gold coin has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces; the colored version is limited to 500 examples.

