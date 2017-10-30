The 5-ounce silver Queen Nefertiti coin has a thickness of 11.8 millimeters, or nearly half-an-inch.

Queen Nefertiti is the latest honoree in the Scottsdale Mint's series of 5-ounce silver Egyptian Relics coins.

An American company has coordinated the release of a coin for the African country of Chad, with a theme celebrating ancient Egypt.

The Scottsdale Mint’s latest release in the Egyptian Relic series celebrates Queen Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen and great royal wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian pharaoh.

The 5-ounce silver coin is denominated 3,000 francs CFA.

The “rimless” design honoring the ancient queen is struck 11.8 millimeters thick and in a style to replicate a hand-carved Egyptian relic.

The coin features a hand-brushed antique Proof finish and a distinct incuse design and a rough finish, to imitate the appearance of an ancient well-circulated coin.

A right-facing profile of Nefertiti appears on the obverse against a background filled with Egyptian hieroglyphs.

The reverse shows the national crest of the Republic of Chad. The design includes a shield in the center, with a lion on the right and a goat on the left.

The national motto, common to many former French colonies, “Unite Travail Progres,” appears on a banner below. The nation of issue is inscribed along with the face value, year of issue, weight, metal content, and purity.

The coin measures 42 millimeters in diameter and has a maximum mintage of 30,000 coins.

Single coins are packed in an individual glossy gift box, and multiples of four coins arrive in a larger box.

The coin is available through distributors now at various prices based on the quantity purchased and payment method. Prices for the 5-ounce coin are generally around $4 per ounce above the silver or “spot” price.