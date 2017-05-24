There is a new limited mintage silver bullion coin, and it comes from a tropical locale.

The Scottsdale Mint has launched the first ever bullion coin for the Cayman Islands, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar depicting the marlin.

The coin is issued in a Brilliant Uncirculated surface finish.

Located south of Cuba, northeast of Costa Rica, east of Mexico and northwest of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands entity is a British Overseas Territory.

In total, the three islands in the chain remained largely uninhabited in the Caribbean Sea until the 17th century. Their total territory amounts to about 102 square miles, and they are now famed for having more international corporations registered within their governmental boundaries than human inhabitants.

The reverse of the new coin features the image of a massive marlin cresting the surface of the ocean’s waters. Marlins have elongated bodies with a spear-like snout and a long rigid dorsal fin running along the upper portion of their back.

The obverse depicts the right-profile portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the titular ruler of the islands. (Helen Kilpatrick serves as the local governor.)

The legal tender coin has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces and is available singly in a protective plastic capsule, in five-coin sheets and in boxes of 125 coins.

Multiple online bullion retailers are offering the coin at various prices, with premiums above the precious metal value of $5.50 or less per ounce, depending on quantity purchased, payment method and source.