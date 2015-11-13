Saratoga 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar up next

The 2015 Saratoga National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar is the fifth and final release for 2015.

The U.S. Mint informed authorized purchasers Nov. 12 that they can begin placing orders for the 2015 Saratoga National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars beginning Nov. 30.

The coin is the fifth and final issue for calendar year 2015 under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Mint does not sell the bullion versions of these coins directly to the final customers, but to a network of authorized purchasers. These firms place orders with the Mint for the coin based on the closing London PM price per troy ounce for silver plus a $9.75 premium per 5-ounce coin. The coins are then sold to other dealers and the public.

The coins are struck at the Philadelphia Mint but do not bear the facility's P Mint mark.

Sales totals for all of the 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars since the program started with 2010-dated coins can be found here.