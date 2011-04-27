Sales start for Proof American Eagle gold

The U.S. Mint began accepting orders for the Proof 2011-W American Eagle gold coins at noon Eastern Time April 21.

The coin options and their mintages appear in the accompanying table.

Pricing for the Proof American Eagle gold coins will be based on the Mint’s pricing structure for precious metals products. Current pricing information is available at http://usmint.gov/pressroom/index.cfm?flash=yes&action=goldplat.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov and at (800) 872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers may order by calling (888) 321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order will be added to all domestic orders. ¦