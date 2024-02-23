Sales open for Proof 2024-W platinum American Eagle

The Proof 2024-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin is the fourth coin in a five-year series thematically dedicated to rights established in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

First-day sales Feb. 15 by the United States Mint for the Proof American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 platinum $100 coin reached 15.5% of the numismatic product’s maximum authorized mintage.

The sales announced by the bureau totaled 1,861 of the maximum 12,000 coins, offered at $1,445 each with no household-order limits.

The 2024-W Proof American Eagle platinum coin is the fourth coin in a five-year series in the Proof coin line thematically dedicated to the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Unlike previous series where the reverse was redesigned each year as the theme advanced, this five-year series offers a new obverse design yearly sharing a single reverse.

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The obverse for the 2024-W coin, like the obverses for the first three coins in the series, is a design by Donna Weaver, a retired sculptor-engraver from the Philadelphia Mint’s engraving staff who afterward participated in the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion program.

All of Weaver’s obverses were sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The five-coin series uses stages in the life cycle of an oak tree, from seedling to a mighty oak, as metaphors for the country’s growth as a nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed — the Bill of Rights.

The obverse of the Proof 2024-W platinum coin represents the ideal of the Right to Assemble by showcasing several types of oak leaves.

The eagle reverse was introduced in June 2021.

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